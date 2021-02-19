Get your Girl Scout cookies drive-thru style with cookie booths planned across Missouri

ST. LOUIS – How do you get your Girl Scout cookies during a pandemic? A drive-thru cookie booth, of course.
Now until March 7, you can get your boxes in a variety of pandemic-friendly ways.
The Girls Scouts of Eastern Missouri is making it possible by hosting drive-thru pop-up booths and having food delivery service Grubhub deliver the beloved cookies right to your doorstep.
Troop 705 will host a drive-thru cookie booth Saturday, February 27, from noon until 4:00 p.m., at Kirkwood Middle School.
This year’s cookie options include classics like Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, dos-si-dos thin mints and lemon-ups.
You can find a cookie booth; drive-thru pop-up booths, traditional storefront booths, virtual booths by the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.