Getaway car takes off without shoplifting suspect in Edwardsville viral video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A video of a shoplifting suspect locked out of her getaway car has millions of views on TikTok. The incident happened Saturday in the parking lot outside of Hibbett’s Sports on Troy Road.

You can see the video here. It contains some content that may not be appropriate for all viewers.

Police were called to the scene at around 4:30 pm for a call about three suspicious women inside the store. Employees recognized the women from previous thefts.

Officers saw something unusual when they arrived at the shopping plaza. Three women were running with handfuls of clothing from the store. Two of them jumped into a gray Ford Fusion and drove away.

The third woman ran after the car and then dropped the clothes she was carrying as officers chased after her. She gave up running after a short distance.

The woman is currently in police custody at the Madison County Jail. Edwardsville police are meeting with the Illinois State Attorney’s Office to seek a felony charge for theft. She is currently wanted in Missouri for failure to appear in court for theft charges.

The women who sped away in the Ford Fusion are still at large. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call investigators at 618-656-2131.