Giant Eagle launches new site listing confirmed cases of COVID-19 after multiple employees test positive

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Giant Eagle said that multiple employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a newly launched website, which includes the latest numbers, one of those individuals works at a GetGo in Brunswick, Ohio. The grocery store chain said more cases are likely to follow.

“This site gives the location of the store, the date of the confirmed test, the date when the affected employee was last in the store and the current status of the store,” Giant Eagle explained.

Giant Eagle has made other changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic:

Adding plexiglass and social distancing floor indicators at the registers.

Routinely cleaning and sanitizing surfaces, door handles and other areas.

Updating store hours to allow for more cleaning and restocking. Effective Sunday, March 29, all Giant Eagle and Market District stores will close at 9 p.m. each evening. Opening hours will remain at 7 a.m., with the 6 a.m. hour reserved Monday through Wednesday for those age 60 and older, differently abled or immune-compromised. Similarly, GetGo has adjusted operating hours at many of its locations, depending on the needs of its individual communities. GetGo guests are encouraged to visit www.GetGoCafe.com/store-locator to learn the operating hours of their neighborhood location.



Click here to see the latest list of stores with confirmed cases of COVID-19.





