Gillespie, Illinois fire officials search for missing 20-year-old man with autism

GILLESPIE, Ill. – Multiple fire departments in Illinois are searching for a 20-year-old man with autism.
Gillespie Unit 7 Fire Protection District, Station 1 said in a Facebook post that the man named Desi left his home in Gillespie, Illinois at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
They said he was last seen wearing white shoes, blue jeans, and a polo shirt. The color of the polo is unknown. The fire protection district said it is “possibly blue.”
If anyone sees Desi, they are asked to call 911.
The Gillespie Fire Department, Benld Fire, Dorchester Fire, Mt. Olive Fire, and Carlinville Fire are all aiding the search.
