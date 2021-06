MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Gioia’s Deli has announced its plans for a production facility and “digital kitchen” in Maryland Heights.

The owners told the Post-Dispatch that the new facility will allow customers to order sandwiches online, at a walk-up window for pickup, or through a third-party app for delivery.

The owners said the demand for Gioia’s frozen pizza is driving the expansion.

In May, Gioia’s sold 20,000 pizzas through its exclusive retail arrangement with Schnucks.