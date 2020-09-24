Gioia’s Deli now shipping it’s hot salami nationally

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Gioia’s Deli on The Hill is known around St. Louis for its hot salami and now people can get that St. Louis taste all over the country.

The beloved deli is now shipping its hot salami sandwiches directly to customers throughout the United States.

The sandwich kits are $75 and an additional $25 shipping charge.

The kits come in three variations: hot salami, hot beef and hot salami/hot beef. Each kit makes four 9-inch sandwiches. It comes with four loaves of garlic cheese bread, four containers of either hot salami or roast beef in au jus. For an additional fee, customers who want an extra taste of Gioia’s, can add a container of hot salami queso to smother their sandwiches with at home.

People can place orders at www.gioiasdeli.com.