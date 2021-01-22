Gioia’s Deli to sell frozen pizzas at Schnucks come February

ST. LOUIS – Gioia’s Deli will sell frozen pizzas at select Schnucks stores starting in February.

Gioia’s began selling frozen pizzas during the pandemic in order to keep its crew working. As all things at Gioia’s do, the pizzas became a huge success.

Since adding frozen pizzas to the menu, Gioia’s has sold over 1,000 of them every month.

Three kinds of pizzas will be available at Schnucks.

The Original- Gioia’s Famous Hot Salami and cheese

The Big Italian- Gioia’s Famous Hot Salami, Pepperoni and cheese

The Hot Salami on Gioia’s Garlic Cheese Crust- This is the same sauce Gioia’s uses on its garlic cheese bread

“The St. Louis restaurant industry has had to be extremely creative in order to survive this pandemic. Gioia’s Deli Frozen Pizzas are an example of that creativity. We are so excited to have our historic brand in the Frozen Pizza section at select Schnucks this February,” Gioia’s Deli owner Alex Donley said.

Gioia’s Hot Salami Sandwich was named the best in the state of Missouri by Food and Wine Magazine.