ST. LOUIS – A 12-year-old girl was shot Tuesday evening in north St. Louis while riding in a car.

Police say the girl is in critical, but stable condition after she suffered a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bessie and Shreve avenues in the Penrose neighborhood. Three people, including the girl, were inside of a car when someone fired shots at it. One man in the car with the girl told police they were leaving his home and traveling eastbound on Bessie Avenue when the girl was shot.

No suspect information is available at this time. Police have not released the identity of anyone inside the car during the incident.

Police say the 12-year-old girl is at least the 59th child to be wounded by gunfire this year in the St. Louis metro region. Nine children have died from gunfire this year.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.