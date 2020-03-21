Girl gets birthday parade after coronavirus forces her party to be canceled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo - It was a birthday one Oakville child will never forget. Ryleigh’s ninth birthday couldn’t go as planned because of coronavirus. However, a new Facebook group called the "Birthday Parade" helped make it happen.

The organizer says she started the group to make sure no local children miss out on their birthdays. A birthday parade involves several decorated cars driving down a street to wish a child a happy birthday.

There are similar movements going on in other parts of the country. She started the group on March 20 and in one day has received requests for dozens of birthday parades. You can check out the Birthday Parade to make your request.