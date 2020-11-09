Girl scores big buck in Troy during early youth weekend

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Libby Wilmes, 14, of Flint Hill in St. Charles County scored a big buck this past weekend.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said congratulations to Libby on their Facebook page. They said she scored the buck “on her family farm in Troy during the early youth weekend.” It came in at 178 and will be in the Boone & Crockett book.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said the November portion of firearms deer season opens this coming weekend.

Latest headlines: