Girl scores big buck in Troy during early youth weekend

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Libby Wilmes, 14, of Flint Hill in St. Charles County scored a big buck this past weekend.
The Missouri Department of Conservation said congratulations to Libby on their Facebook page. They said she scored the buck “on her family farm in Troy during the early youth weekend.” It came in at 178 and will be in the Boone & Crockett book.
The Missouri Department of Conservation said the November portion of firearms deer season opens this coming weekend.
Latest headlines:
- St. Charles County COVID cases rise by 66 percent in 14 days
- Augusta National Golf Club to fund Women’s golf program at Paine College
- Serious vehicle crash closes part of North Hanley Road
- Country singer Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due to COVID-19
- Bikers ride for Harley-Davidson Veteran’s Day parade