Girl Scout Cookies sold through Grubhub this year

ST. LOUIS – Girl Scout Cookies are an American staple and the organization that sells the delicious treats are being creative in the way they distribute them during a pandemic.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program began Saturday and sales are being done in a safe, socially distant, contact-free way. This year there is contact-free pickup and cookie fans can place their order through Grubhub. Girl Scouts will be using “Grubhub’s back-end technology” to track and fulfill orders and manage inventory. Customers can order their cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or on the Grubhub app on weekends between February 12 and March 7. Grubhub waived all fees for the organization.

Beginning February 1, customers can purchase Girl Scout Cookies online by going to the Girl Scout Cookie Finder, entering their zip code and finding a local troop to buy from.

Customers can also give a donation of $5 to Project Thank You which will deliver one package of cookies to military and veterans organizations along with other charitable organizations. More than 97,000 packages of cookies were distributed through the USO of Missouri last year. Their goal this year is 100,000.