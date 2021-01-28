Girl Scouts helping to provide computers to Southern Illinois residents

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The use of computers has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic and now thousands of Southern Illinoisans who don’t have a computer will have the opportunity to have the basic technology needed for our virtual reality.

On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and PCs for People distributed computers at the Fairview Heights Library located at 10017 Bunkum Rd. Eligible residents were allowed to pick up computers for $20.

“I am so excited to receive my computer for my grandson,” said one resident.”He comes to my house for virtual learning and now I have a way to help him.

Each person received a computer that includes a Windows 10 system, a 17” to 20” monitor, a keyboard, power cords, and a wireless USB adapter.

“Our entire mission is to bridge the digital divide,” explained Jaison McCall, executive director of PCs for People. “This pandemic has highlighted that technology is needed more than ever, and we are here to help people that need it the most get access to computers, internet, and laptops”.

PCs for People received a $1.5 million grant from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund to connect underserved with computers and broadband in their homes. And through their partnership with the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, they plan to distribute 5,000 computers over the next year at drive-through events.

“Being apart of this partnership is perfect to fit for the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. We know that there is a great need and we are here to help and supply that need” said CEO Loretta Graham. “We not only want our girls to have the digital access to be successful but also the 40 counties across Southern Illinois”.

Graham went on to discuss the other upcoming events in the area ” We will be in Collinsville, Cahokia, and in East St. Louis doing this all over again,” she said.

To qualify for a computer, a household’s income must be at 200% of the poverty level or less or it must receive government assistance.

To pre register and find more information click here.