Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois receive $10,000 grant for STEM programs in East St.Louis, Cahokia

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Girl Scouts in East St. Louis and Cahokia will be able to participate in new STEM programs because of a $10,000 grant from the United Way of Greater St. Louis (UWGSL).

According to a spokeswoman of the council, the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois “supports girls in under-resourced areas like East St. Louis through its Outreach Program. Grants and gifts allow the council to pay for the girls’ memberships and program materials.”

Loretta Graham, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois says she is thankful for the grant as it will benefit so many Girl Scouts.

“The demand for in-school Girl Scout programming has increased during the pandemic,” Graham said. “This United Way funding is just what we need to offer Girl Scouts to more girls in need.”

The grant will also help the Girl Scouts develop leadership, relationship, and life skills. The girls will receive mentoring and educational support while meeting new friends.

The UWGSL says a review committee of community volunteers and stakeholders received a large number of competitive applications for the grant. The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will use the funds from the grant through August 31, 2021.

To learn more about the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org.

