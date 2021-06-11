Girls discover loyal Shrewsbury lemonade stand customer is a sex offender

SHREWSBURY, Mo. – Concerned parents called police after a repeat lemonade stand customer’s suspicious behavior. The man turned out to be a registered sex offender.
Police were called to Somerworth Court and Kenrick Manor Drive on Wednesday. Girls told parents that a man kept showing up at their lemonade stand. He spoke to them and attempted to “show off” to them with his vehicle.
The man is a delivery driver and the parents and children went to his workplace. They discovered that he was a registered sex offender.
Police say that no crime was committed. But, the business owner is aware of the employee’s actions. Steps are being taken so it does not happen again.
The Missouri State Highway Parol monitors sex offenders. You can see a map of them and set up alerts here.