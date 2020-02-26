Give Kids A Smile offers free two-day dental clinic this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Over 10-thousand children in the St. Louis area had their smiles restored thanks to the "The Give Kids A Smile" program. This program started locally back in the year 2000 and is now all across the nation.

Dr. Jeff Dalin joined Fox 2 to discuss the FREE dental clinic Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29. at the St. Louis University Center located at 3320 Rutger Street.

Every child seen at the "Give Kids a Smile" clinic receives an oral examination, necessary radiographs, thorough cleaning and fluoride treatment and education on oral hygiene, proper nutrition, etc.

For more information about the Give Kids a Smile program, contact Erica at (636-397-6453) or visit www.gkas.org.



