ST. LOUIS – The ninth annual Give STL Day raised $4.2 million for more than 1,000 local nonprofits.

Give STL Day, which fell on Thursday, May 5, is the largest 24-hour nonprofit fundraising effort in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The St. Louis Community Foundation has powered the event since 2014.

Organizers say this year’s donations are the third-most since the event began in 2014. The St. Louis Community Foundation says there were 30,780 individual donations on Thursday compared to 35,502 last year.

“Once again, St. Louisans went online and generously supported our regional nonprofits,” said Amelia Bond, president and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation. “Each year, I am reminded of the power we have when we team up and donate to these wonderful organizations that do so much for the St. Louis community.”

Since its introduction in 2014, Give STL Day has raised more than $26.2 million for thousands of St. Louis area nonprofits. St. Louis Community Foundation oversees Give STL Day, while the Burgess Family Foundation is the main sponsor.