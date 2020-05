Florian Schneider, the co-founder of the German electronic band Kraftwerk, has died of cancer at age 73.

"Kraftwerk co-founder and electro pioneer Ralf Hütter has sent us the very sad news that his friend and companion over many decades Florian Schneider has passed away from a short cancer disease just a few days after his 73rd birthday," the band said in a statement provided to CNN by publicist Alexandra Greenberg.