GM idles Wentzville plant amid computer chip shortage

ST. LOUIS–General Motors will idle the facilities at its Wentzville plant in St. Charles County which produces Chevy Colorado and GMC truck lines briefly later this month, the automaker confirmed to FOX2 Wednesday.
The move comes as the automotive industry finds itself in the middle of a global shortage of semiconductor chips which are key components of vehicles. A GM spokesman says the move impacts 3,500 employees at the Wentzville site, which will be idle for the weeks of March 29 and April 5. The company says unionized workers impacted by the shutdown would generally receive 75 percent of their salary through a combination of unemployment and supplemental benefits. Six other GM facilities have had similar impacts.
The Detroit Free Press reports the Wentzville facility will also move up previously scheduled shutdown from June to May. The paper also cites two employees who asked to remain anonymous, who said that there are 20,000 midsize pickups in a holding area that are built with everything except for the parts containing the semiconductors.