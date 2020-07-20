GM to layoff nearly 1,000 employees from Wentzville plant

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – This is the final week for the third shift at the General Motors plant in Wentzville.

Neary 1,000 workers will be laid next Monday at the assembly plant that builds its midsize pickups and full-size vans. The original end date was pushed back a week.

Some employees say the cuts are due to a drop in sales, blamed on the pandemic. There is no time frame set yet on the length of the layoff.

The news comes just a week after GM announced plans to close or idle a dozen other plants nationwide.

GM Wentzville is about 40 miles west of St. Louis.