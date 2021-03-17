GO! St. Louis Marathon opens more spots for runners

ST. LOUIS – The GO! St. Louis Marathon weekend will take place on April 10 and 11 and now additional spots have opened up to allow for more runners.
The race was allowed this year with limited capacity and changes in place to keep runners socially distanced as best as possible. Race organizers and the City of St. Louis have now relaxed some restrictions which means additional spots are now open.
They expect it to fill up quickly, so register on their website to see if space is still available. FOX 2’s John Brown will be emceeing the races once again this year.