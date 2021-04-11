Go! St. Louis Marathon returns with COVID precautions

ST. LOUIS – The Go! St. Louis Marathon weekend returned this April with the theme ‘Strong Together’ after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
While the return to racing didn’t have quite the same feel as years past, runners still had a great experience.
The event was spread out over two days to allow for maximum participation along with maximum safety and Covid-19 precautions. The events included a full marathon, half marathon, and 10 k.
A few of the Covid-19 precautions included 10 minute start time waves with a limited number of participants per wave, reduced race capacity capped at less than 10% of the typical size and separate start and finish line locations to reduce volume.