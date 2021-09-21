‘God Loves Your Tour’ coming near St. Louis

TURLOCK, CA – MAY 29: Rev. Franklin Graham speaks during Franklin Graham’s “Decision America” California tour at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds on May 29, 2018 in Turlock, California. Rev. Franklin Graham is touring California for the weeks leading up to the California primary election on June 5th with a message for evangelicals to vote. (Photo […]

MADISON, Ill – Franklin Graham is bringing his God Loves You Tour to the St. Louis area on Tuesday, Sept 21.

The tour will feature live music from the Newsboys as well as well as other musicians, and a message from Franklin Graham.

The God Loves You Tour will take place at the World Wide Technology Raceway at 7 p.m. and admission is free. Attendees are to bring their own chairs and blankets.

This is one of eight stops along Route 66 that the tour is making. For more information visit the tour website here.