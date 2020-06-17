Going out of business sales set to begin at closing J.C. Penney stores Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Going out of business sales start Wednesday, June 17 at JC Penny stores that are on the chopping block.

The discounts range from 25 to 40-percent off original prices. The company had requested rent relief for all of its locations, but the judge limited the deferred rent payments to stores that expect to continue operations.

The department store filed for chapter-11 bankruptcy protection last month and is the largest retailer to file for bankruptcy so far during the pandemic.

The going-out-of-business sales are expected to last 10 to 16 weeks.

Missouri closing J.C. Penney stores

Kirksville: Kirksville Shopping Center, 2206 S Baltimore St.

Independence: Bolger Square, 17610 E 39th St. S

Illinois J.C. Penney closing stores

Bourbonnais: Northfield Square, 1600 N State Route 50

Calumet City: River Oaks Shopping Center, 200 River Oaks Center Drive

Carbondale: University Mall, 1201 E Main

Freeport: Freeport Mall, 1810 S West Ave.

Mount Vernon: Times Square Mall, 115 Times Square Mall