Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 882 deaths/ 16,417 cases IL: 6,398 deaths/ 133,639 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Going out of business sales set to begin at closing J.C. Penney stores Wednesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Going out of business sales start Wednesday, June 17 at JC Penny stores that are on the chopping block.

The discounts range from 25 to 40-percent off original prices. The company had requested rent relief for all of its locations, but the judge limited the deferred rent payments to stores that expect to continue operations.

The department store filed for chapter-11 bankruptcy protection last month and is the largest retailer to file for bankruptcy so far during the pandemic.

The going-out-of-business sales are expected to last 10 to 16 weeks.

Missouri closing J.C. Penney stores

  • Kirksville: Kirksville Shopping Center, 2206 S Baltimore St.
  • Independence: Bolger Square, 17610 E 39th St. S

Illinois J.C. Penney closing stores

  • Bourbonnais: Northfield Square, 1600 N State Route 50
  • Calumet City: River Oaks Shopping Center, 200 River Oaks Center Drive
  • Carbondale: University Mall, 1201 E Main
  • Freeport: Freeport Mall, 1810 S West Ave.
  • Mount Vernon: Times Square Mall, 115 Times Square Mall

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News