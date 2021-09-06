Gold Star families from across country plan to visit Flags of Valor display

ST. LOUIS– More than seven thousand American flags are set up on Art Hill. The Flags of Valor display marks the 20 years since September 11. Organizers call it a tribute to honor the heroes and victims of 9-11.

One thousand volunteers were able to put up the nearly 7,500 flags Sunday morning.

Among those flags is one for Wentzville native, Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz. He was killed in an attack at Kabul’s airport.

Each flag has a picture and dog tag of the person who lost their life on September 11 or in the war that followed.

Gold Star families from all over the country will be in St. Louis to visit their loved ones’ memorials.

Once the event is over, each flag is given to the families of the loved ones.

That effort can be supported by sponsoring a flag. You can learn more at flagsofvalorstl.com.

Now that the display is up, volunteers will work to maintain the flags to perfection. They will make sure they are facing the right way and the dog tags are hung correctly. They want to make sure they stay in perfect condition for the families.

Keath Hausher, the president of the Patriot Training Foundation was at the display this morning. He said his non-profit is one of four charities

Hausher says for the last 17 years, his organization has helped train those from the St. Louis area who enter as military officers, combat military occupational specialists, or police.