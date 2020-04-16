Gold’s Gym to permanently close all St. Louis area locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A gym chain that had closed temporarily because of the COVID-19 outbreak will now shut down for good in the St. Louis market.

Adam Zeitsiff the president and CEO of Gold Gym says the pandemic pushed the company to quickly decide to close its under-performing gyms.

In all 30 Gold Gym's locations will not reopen including all 10 in the St. Louis Metro area.

Gold's Gym had locations at:

Arnold, 215 Arnold Crossing

Ballwin, 13867 Manchester Road

Chesterfield, 14885 West Clayton Road

Ellisville, 15890 Manchester Road

Fenton, 635 Gravois Road

Florissant, 8182 N. Lindbergh Blvd.

Kirkwood, 10320 Manchester Road

O'Fallon, Missouri, 2601 Highway K

St. Charles, 1095 Regency Parkway

St. Peters, 5230 Highway 94