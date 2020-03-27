Golfing while social distancing; the rules in Missouri versus Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Golfing may seem like a good way to enjoy the fresh air while social distancing, but it may depend on where you live. Illinois officials reiterated yesterday that golf courses cannot stay open, even if golfers practice safe social distancing techniques.

Across the river in Missouri, it’s a different story. Missouri courses continue to remain open with one person allowed per cart.

In Ohio, the state has closed many outdoor facilities. However, some private and public golf courses remain open.