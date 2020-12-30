Good Burger “burgermobile” now inside St. Louis burger joint

ST. LOUIS – A piece of 90’s culture is now at the Hi-Pointe Drive-In.

The “burgermobile” from the movie “Good Burger” is now inside the eatery on McCausland Avenue.

The vehicle was restored to what it was when it showed up in the 1997 Nickelodeon movie.

The owner of the Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Mike Johnson, said he bought it for $10,000 and it cost $25,000 to restore.