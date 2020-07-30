Good Samaritan rescues man from burning vehicle

ST. LOUIS – A man risks his life to save another.
It happened after a crashed vehicle went up in flames with a young man inside.
Fox 2’s Mikala McGhee spoke with both of those men today to get details on what exactly happened.
by: Mikala McGheePosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – A man risks his life to save another.
It happened after a crashed vehicle went up in flames with a young man inside.
Fox 2’s Mikala McGhee spoke with both of those men today to get details on what exactly happened.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.