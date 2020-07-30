Good Samaritan rescues man from burning vehicle

ST. LOUIS, MO- It turns out that Tommy Edman's first home run of the 2020 season will be memorable for other members of the young third baseman's family too. Edman's drive off of Trevor May Tuesday night got over the fence at Target Field in Minneapolis with a little help from Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, who nearly made an impressive catch.

While teams are taking varied approaches with what to do with home runs this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, giving some to season ticket holders who can't attend games in person, or even just using them as batting practice fodder, Edman's shot ended up in good hands: those of his brother John, a Twins employee.