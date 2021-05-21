Good Samaritan who helped stabbing victim says thanks goes to the “real heroes” who do this daily

ST. LOUIS– A man enjoying a drink at his friend’s Downtown St. Louis bar sprung into action to help a stabbing victim last weekend. The 39-year-old said last Saturday night a man walked into the bar saying he’d been stabbed in the neck.

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, told police when asked that he wanted to be identified as first name Good, last name Samaritan.

The Good Samaritan tells FOX2 he ran into the kitchen and grabbed some gloves then yelled to a friend for some towels. He said he told the victim to lay on a patio table and he applied pressure until first responders arrived.

The Good Samaritan says he had some First Aid training and tried to keep the victim calm. The victim told the man the stabbing happened while he was waiting for a bus on Washington Ave.

The Good Samaritan posted on Instagram today about the experience.

“But I am not a hero. I’m a dude who relied on past training. I saw a human in need and I did what needed to be done. The REAL heroes are the people who do this multiple times a day as their job. First Responders are the heroes. They do what I did over and over again without thanks. Thank a paramedic. Thank a firefighter. They are the true heroes. I was just a dude in the right place at the wrong time.” Good Samaritan

He said it’s been a rough year for many people and he hopes others in the community would do the same. He says it doesn’t matter who you are, we are all suffering in some way.

He ended the post with a quote from Bill and Ted’s Excellent adventures, “Be excellent to each other.”