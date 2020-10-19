ST. LOUIS – Despite COVID-19 causing changes to trick or treating, St. Louis area MERS Goodwill stores have been planning for Halloween since 2020 began.

Some are utilizing the store this year to stay under budget while still getting costume – even if they aren’t going out to celebrate the holiday.

Whether you’re searching for an autumn arrangement or a stormtrooper costume, chances are your MERS Goodwill store might have what you need.

“It is the biggest time of the year for us,” Harvester Goodwill Store Manager Hannah Nesser said. “We save stuff all year around just so we can have our original costume shop. So, customers come here to have the original costume instead of the same one you can buy at all the retail stores.”

Nearly all the St. Louis metropolitan area MERS Goodwill stores are back open and accepting customers.

Facemasks are required and arrows help point the way to a few creative ideas.

“The only one hasn’t reopened is our Brentwood location,” Nesser said. “All our other 44 locations have opened back up.”

Billboards around St. Louis claim it’s the best costume shop around.

Despite the pandemic interrupting business earlier this year, most Goodwill stores are giving customers more bang for their buck during this economic upheaval.

“All year around the clothing processors and warehouse processors are going through things, they save anything that could be a Halloween costume or decoration,” Nesser said.

“I remember just in college we’d come here and get all our costumes for college and ever since then I’ve pretty much come here for all the costumes,” Suzanne Entzeroth said while shopping with her son Ethan. “If it’s a theme party, Goodwill is my favorite spot to go.”

All money collected in the retail stores goes back into their career centers that help people get jobs, their high school diplomas and more.

“Some people aren’t celebrating Halloween, but we’ve still had a ton of people coming looking for costumes and stuff,” Nesser said.