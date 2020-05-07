Goodwill to reopen some locations Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Shoppers will find new safety measures in place when some of the area’s Mers Goodwill stores reopen Thursday.

23 of the 44 retail locations reopen where the Stay-at-Home orders have been lifted. That includes stores in St. Charles County and Franklin County.

Goodwill stores opening up will have shortened hours from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., face coverings will be required and dressing rooms will be closed.

They will be accepting “self-service donations” but are asking the public to hold on to donations for a few weeks to allow time to keep up with an expected rush.