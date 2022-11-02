ST. LOUIS — Gooey Louie is getting its first official location in Creve Coeur. Debbie Stieferman, owner, explained that her items are baked from scratch in a variety of flavors.

For the past 16 years, Gooey Louie has been known for flavors like “Chocolate Chippewa”, “Turtle Park” and “Let’s Go Blueberries” and “Redbird Velvet.” They are adding to those flavors and will have gooey butter cookies regularly.

“Also, our popular themed St. Louis gift boxes, “greeting cakes” for birthdays, all holidays, etc. and custom logo corporate gift boxes are ready for the holidays,” said Stieferman.

St. Louisans know they are a great “go-to” for the individual servings featuring the St. Louis skyline and custom wedding, convention and event favors.

“We are currently open in ‘Soft Butter’ opening mode. Meaning, cakes are baking during open hours,” said Stieferman “We are continuing to add to our retail storefront to be stocked with a variety of offerings for the holidays.”