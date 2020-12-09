Google’s Year In Search says people searched “why” more than ever this year

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Google’s Year In Search found that people searched “why” more than ever this year.

Here are Google’s Top 10 trending searches:

  1. Election results
  2. Coronavirus
  3. Kobe Bryant
  4. Coronavirus update
  5. Coronavirus symptoms
  6. Zoom
  7. Who is winning the election
  8. Naya Rivera
  9. Chadwick Boseman
  10. PlayStation 5

Here are Google’s Top 10 news searches:

  1. Coronavirus
  2. Election results
  3. Iran
  4. Beirut
  5. Hantavirus
  6. Stimulus checks
  7. Unemployment
  8. Tesla stock
  9. Bihar election result
  10. Black Lives Matter

Here are Google’s Top 10 TV shows searched:

  1. Tiger King
  2. Big Brother Brasil
  3. Money Heist
  4. Cobra Kai
  5. The Umbrella Academy
  6. Emily in Paris
  7. Ozark
  8. The Queen’s Gambit
  9. Outer Banks
  10. Locke & Key

For more lists from Google on the top things searched in 2020 click here.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News