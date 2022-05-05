ST. LOUIS — Dr. Bobby Jones dropped by the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis on Thursday, May 5. The legendary gospel singer and television host met with volunteers and staff.

Jones was in town to show support for the Grill to Glory movement. Churches participating in the program grill hot dogs in front of their buildings to feed the community every Saturday afternoon.

They also offer social services and other resources. Currently,125 churches in St. Louis participate in the program. The goal is to get 250 churches in St. Louis and 100 churches in Kansas City involved.

