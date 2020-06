A Facebook employee who quit the company this week told CNN he is worried the platform will be used to further escalate violence in the United States.

Timothy Aveni, a 22-year-old Facebook software engineer, quit after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg refused to take action on President Donald Trump's warning last week that "looting" would lead to "shooting," as protests gripped the United States. Aveni announced the move in a Facebook post that went viral.