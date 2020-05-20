Gov. calls on National Guard to help expand COVID-19 testing

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Gov. Mike Parson is calling on the Missouri National Guard to help the state meet its goal of testing 7,500 individuals a day. Parson said expanding testing will go hand in hand with any economic recovery. He expressed confidence in the Guard’s ability to carry out any missing by saying, “When you tell them to charge the hill, they’re going to charge the hill.”

Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Levon Cumpton said the Guard is prepared to help in many ways including by providing medical support with local agencies and setting up testing sites.

“We are working closely with DHSS, (Department of Health and Senior Services) OA (Office of Administration) and many other state agencies to expand testing across the state to support the health and well-being of Missouri citizens and help open up the Missouri economy,” said Cumpton.

Parson also announced the state has a new dashboard showing the data his administration is using to develop their strategies for fighting COVID-19.