Gov. Parson announces $1M grant to Urban League for expansion of crime de-escalation program

ST. LOUIS- Gov. Mike Parson announced a $1 million grant for the Urban League of St. Louis in an effort to help de-escalate crime. The money will be used for the expansion of the Serving Our Streets Initiative.

Gov. Parson has focused a lot of attention lately on fighting violent crime in St. Louis. He even called a special session on the issue this summer.

Gov. Parson says Serving Our Streets utilizes trained Urban Engagement Specialists that focus on engagement that will build relationships in targeted areas.

As of Tuesday, there were 191 homicides so far this year in St. Louis. That is more than all of 2018 and close to surpassing 2019.

The state also has been working with federal agents on Operation Legend, a program to help crack down on violent crime.

It launched in St. Louis on Aug. 6 and in Kansas City on July 8. Attorney General William Barr gave an update on the program today in Chicago.

St. Louis, MO:

– 123 defendants have been charged with federal crimes.

– 54 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

– 53 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

– 16 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.

Kansas City, MO:

113 defendants have been charged with federal crimes outlined below.

– 34 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses;

– 68 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses; and

– 11 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes.