Gov. Parson calls for special session on supplemental budget in November

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Gov. Mike Parson announced he is calling for a special session on a supplemental budget next month. It will start on November 5.

Gov. Parson said it will include funding for school nutrition programs, job training grants, emergency solution grants for the homeless, domestic violence programs, and child support.

The governor says he is calling the special session because there is still CARES Act funding that needs to be distributed.

Before making the announcement, Gov. Parson explained how Missouri was outpacing its economic and budget forecast.

He said that is why a few weeks ago the state was able to release some of the general revenue funds it restricted earlier this year as well as $95M in CARES Act Funding.