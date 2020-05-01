Gov. Parson encourages Missourians to shop local Monday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order will be gone when Monday begins. Social distancing guidelines will remain in place and Governor Mike Parson cautions the transitions will not be similar to the flip of a switch.

“I think people will gradually be coming back out,” Parson said. “I just don’t think there’s gonna be a rush for everybody to get back out on Monday morning and hit every business in the state.”

The governor said he and his wife will be traveling within the state Monday and hopes Missourians will find a way to support their local businesses.

“Now more than ever, our Missouri businesses need our support,” he said.

Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman said several statewide offices that have been closed with reopen including ones that provide services related to motor vehicle and driver licenses, vital records, motor vehicle inspection and driver testing.

Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn provided an update on the food supply chain in the state. She said disruptions are not expected to lead to widespread food shortages but could lead to some higher prices and localized shortages of some meat products.

As Parson encouraged Missourians to go shopping, he said social distancing will continue to be an important part of the recovery process.

“The coronavirus is not gone and we must continue to be proactive and maintain social distancing to protect not only ourselves but everyone around us,” he said.

Parson began his briefing by declaring Sunday, May 3 as a day of prayer in the state. Sunday is the final day for the statewide stay-at-home order.