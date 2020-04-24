Gov. Parson expected to announce new social distancing guidelines in next stay-at-home order

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson plans to deliver more details Friday about what social distancing requirements will remain in place following the expiration of the statewide stay-at-home order. Parson said he expects the next order will last approximately 30 days.

Parson took questions from reporters during an afternoon briefing in the Missouri Capitol. Lawmakers are scheduled to return Monday to fulfill their constitutional duty of approving a budget for next year.

The governor was asked if the state is prepared for what some medical experts predict will be a second wave of COVID-19 later this fall.

“I think we’re going to be much more prepared for that second wave when it comes, if it comes,” said Parson. He said all of the preparation that’s gone into fighting the current wave will help ensure the state is prepared for potential outbreaks in the future.

“You have to be able to fight the virus and we have to open up the economy,” said Parson. “Those two things have to happen for the state of Missouri and I firmly believe that.”