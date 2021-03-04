Live: Gov. Parson gives update on COVID vaccine for Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Gov. Mike Parson is expected to hold a COVID briefing this afternoon and discuss the latest on vaccine delivery to the state.
A spokesperson for Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s office confirmed that Parson is reviewing the declaration of emergency regarding COVID-19 that is set to expire March 31. At the same time, the Governor is taking to social media trumpeting downward COVID trends in the state, accomplished without statewide mandates.
On March 15 more than 500,000 more Missouri residents will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. People in the next category include teachers, grocery store workers, energy employees, and bus drivers.