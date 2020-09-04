Gov. Parson orders flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday to honor fallen officer Tamarris L. Bohannon

ST. LOUIS – U.S. and Missouri flags atop the government buildings in St. Louis to be lowered to half-staff Sunday from sunrise to sunset in memory of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a press release.

Officer Bohannon, 29, was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday, August 29. He died of his injuries on August 30.

“At only 29 years of age, Officer Tamarris Bohannon had already established himself as a model public servant and law enforcement officer. In just four years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, he was honored twice with the Department’s Award of Excellence and twice as Officer of the Month,” Governor Parson said. “Officer Bohannon’s courage, commitment to excellence in policing, and devotion to his young family and the St. Louis community are his lasting legacy. We will never forget all of the good Officer Bohannon accomplished in his brief time with us.”

The flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of Officer Bohannon’s funeral.

Latest headlines: