Gov. Parson outlines potential overflow hospital sites

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - Missouri Governor Mike Parson described in detail some of the locations being studied as possible overflow sites in the event COVID-19 patients fill area hospitals.

Parson named Kemper Arena, the Independence Event Center in Kansas City, the Edward Jones Dome and the America’s Center in St. Louis, the JQ Hammons Center and Arena in Springfield, the Leggett and Platt Arena in Joplin, the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau and the Hearnes Center in Columbia as potential sites.

The governor also defended his decision to resist issuing a statewide stay-at-home order.

“We look to see how many counties in the state of Missouri have a positive hit, and how many of multiple hits,” said Parson. He said as of Tuesday there were 95 counties in the state with fewer than 5 cases. He said part of his decision-making process involves the economic impact a shutdown would have on those communities.

During Tuesday’s briefing, there was also an announcement regarding changes to several state parks due to concerns regarding large crowds. Beginning April 2nd and lasting until at least April 30th, Castlewood State Park will close, Elephant Rocks State Park will close, Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and Park will close and Weston Bend State Park will close.

St. Joe State Park will close the off-road vehicle riding area.

The Governor also dismissed a call for more action from his likely political opponent in November. State Auditor Nicole Galloway took to social media to call on the governor to issue a statewide stay-at-home order. Parson dismissed the request, calling it “political”.

Several medical organizations have called on the governor to issue a stay-at-home order. He said he will continue to evaluate his decision daily.