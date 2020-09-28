Gov. Parson shares update while he is quarantining at home due to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Gov. Mike Parson shared an update on Facebook today as he continues to quarantine at home at the governor’s mansion.

The governor and his wife both tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

He was outside the mansion, saying he was taking in a little fresh air and going for a walk around the building.

Gov. Parson says he is doing fine and is still asymptomatic.

He said the First Lady is doing much better. He said she rested over the weekend and is a little fatigued.

Gov. Parson says he has a pretty busy day staying on top of state business and said he is planning a Facebook Live later this week to hold a press conference.

He thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers and says he hopes to get out on the campaign trail soon.

