Gov. Parson visits St. Louis area to announce education partnership with McDonald’s

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and McDonald’s corporate executives visited the St. Louis area Wednesday to announce a new partnership that will help employees nationwide pursue higher education.

Through the Archways to Opportunity program, McDonald’s employees who work a minimum of 90 days at 15 hours per week are eligible for tuition assistance up to $2,500 per year. For managers, it’s up to $3,000 per year.

Employees enrolled at the fully online nonprofit Western Governors University can put their on-the-job training toward completing their bachelor’s degree, allowing them to graduate faster.

“Workforce development has been a cornerstone of our administration, and the State of Missouri is thrilled to be a part of this national partnership between McDonald’s and Western Governors University to expand the educational opportunities for McDonald’s restaurant employees,” Parson said.

Parson, McDonald’s corporate executives, and WGU President Scott Pulsipher announced the alliance at the Westport McDonald’s restaurant in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

