Gov. Pritzker receives COVID vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– Gov. JB Pritzker received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose today. It happened at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
It comes as Gov. Pritzker says vaccine supply has more than doubled since the beginning of the year. However, Gov. Pritzker says the supply has still not met demand.
The state has administered more than 5 million vaccinations and more than 66% of residents 65 and older.
The state has more than 900 vaccine locations around the states.
You can make an appointment online at Illinois’ Vaccination Location finder. There is also a statewide vaccine hotline. People that need help can call 833-621-1284.