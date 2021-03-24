Gov. Pritzker calls for increased gun control following mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is calling for more gun control measures following mass shootings in Colorado Monday and in Atlanta last week.

Pritzker is now calling on Congress to take action. Meanwhile, a number of gun control measures are up for debate in Springfield, Illinois.

The state has passed new gun laws in recent years, but now there’s a renewed push to tighten restrictions on firearm sales in Illinois. The House and Senate did not advance any new gun proposals Tuesday, but Pritzker said he thinks the tragedies in Georgia and Colorado “will accelerate some of those conversations.”

One idea is to require background checks and fingerprints from Firearm Owners Identification Card (FOID) Federally. That is gaining support in the House. Senator Ram Villivalam wants to see it come to the State Senate so they can send it to Pritzker’s desk.

(D) CHICAGO: “It keeps happening because we have not enacted common-sense gun safety policy. Enough of it in this country and in this state. we need to move forward on common-sense gun safety policy.” Villivalam (D-Chicago) said. “The statistics do not lie. If we enact common-sense gun safety policy that includes background checks, that includes obtaining fingerprinting, the statistics show that gun deaths decrease by 40 percent.”

Mass shootings are up in Illinois. A crime data report showed they are up 59 percent within the past year.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News