Gov. Pritzker calls for increased gun control following mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is calling for more gun control measures following mass shootings in Colorado Monday and in Atlanta last week.

Pritzker is now calling on Congress to take action. Meanwhile, a number of gun control measures are up for debate in Springfield, Illinois.

The state has passed new gun laws in recent years, but now there’s a renewed push to tighten restrictions on firearm sales in Illinois. The House and Senate did not advance any new gun proposals Tuesday, but Pritzker said he thinks the tragedies in Georgia and Colorado “will accelerate some of those conversations.”

One idea is to require background checks and fingerprints from Firearm Owners Identification Card (FOID) Federally. That is gaining support in the House. Senator Ram Villivalam wants to see it come to the State Senate so they can send it to Pritzker’s desk.

(D) CHICAGO: “It keeps happening because we have not enacted common-sense gun safety policy. Enough of it in this country and in this state. we need to move forward on common-sense gun safety policy.” Villivalam (D-Chicago) said. “The statistics do not lie. If we enact common-sense gun safety policy that includes background checks, that includes obtaining fingerprinting, the statistics show that gun deaths decrease by 40 percent.”

Mass shootings are up in Illinois. A crime data report showed they are up 59 percent within the past year.