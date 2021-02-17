Pritzker proposes not to raise income tax; close $1 billion in corporate tax loopholes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– Gov. JB Pritzker is proposing to close nearly $1 billion in corporate tax loopholes and hold overall state spending flat.
He made that statement while virtually delivering his budget address today during his State of the State address.
Pritzker’s proposed budget does not increase income taxes. Here are some of the things it does propose:
- ends $1 billion in giveaways to corporations
- strengthens safety net services for all Illinois residents in need during Pandemic
- protects education funding as the federal government directs billions to schools
- continues investments in economic development, infrastructure, and the environment
- and creates a more equitable Illinois through criminal justice reforms
This year’s budget address comes after voters rejected his graduated income tax plan.
It’s the third time Gov. Pritzker has given the address.