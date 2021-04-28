Gov. Pritzker is hopeful Illinois will move into the Bridge Phase next week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he hopes the state can move into the Bridge Phase of the reopening process as early as next week.
The entire state has been stuck in Phase 4 since February.
Entering the Bridge Phase requires a low number of hospitalizations that has not yet been reached.
Health officials are concerned that while hospitalizations are dropping, so is the number of people getting vaccinated.
The CDC said 5 million people across the country have skipped their second dose.