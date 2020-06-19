Gov. Pritzker issues proclamation honoring Juneteenth

Springfield, Ill. – Friday, Governor JB Pritzker issued a proclamation honoring June 19, 2020, as Juneteenth in the state of Illinois.

All flags there are flying at half-staff in recognition of the day.

Pritzker urged Illinoisans to reflect on the history of the day and what actions people can take to make the nation more equitable.

“This Juneteenth comes as hundreds of thousands of protestors across the nation and across Illinois, from Rockford to East St. Louis to Chicago to Springfield to Champaign to Anna and dozens of towns in between, have taken to the streets to call for justice and change – and through protest and policy, we’re going to make that change,” Prtizker said. “From genuine criminal justice reform to a fundamentally reimagined vision of policing to sustained investment in Black communities, we will build an Illinois that prioritizes justice, equity and opportunity for all our people.”

Pritzker will work with the General Assembly to pass a law commemorating Juneteenth as an official state holiday.